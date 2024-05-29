JPAR® announced a new addition to its affiliate network: Raintown Realty, a real estate brokerage based in Bellevue, Washington. The firm brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to excellence in serving clients across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

Under the leadership of Robert Ott, CRGO, designated broker, JPAR stated that Raintown Realty specializes in catering to tech-savvy clients, well known for its ties to Microsoft, Amazon, and the Pacific Northwest culture.

Now operating as Raintown Realty +JPAR, the firm stated they aim to expand and enhance their services, leveraging Raintown Realty’s expertise and commitment to excellence, highlighting JPAR’s capability to facilitate their growth and provide essential technological support, systems, expertise and a conducive work culture necessary for continued success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert and his team at Raintown Realty +JPAR to our network,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO of JPAR Affiliate Network. “Their dedication to serving clients and embracing technology aligns perfectly with our values at JPAR. Robert’s extensive leadership experience, compassionate approach, and commitment to client success make him a valued partner. Together, we look forward to setting new standards of excellence and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Robert Ott stated that he and his team look forward to the opportunities this partnership brings. “Our agents are looking forward to building a relationship with an organization that is forward-thinking and helps us, as a company, to grow and assist other agents navigating the changing landscape of real estate today by affiliating with JPAR.”

