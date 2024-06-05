In the wake of internal controversy, a media onslaught and ongoing litigation, the National Association of REALTORS has been steeped in turmoil, opening the door to competing organizations and demands for change. Real estate leaders will weigh in on the future of the association landscape in an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange being held Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now!

The session, titled, “Real Estate’s New World Order: What the Future Holds for Industry Associations,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 4:15-4:45 pm and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:



Kymber Lovett-Menkiti

President of Keller Williams Capital Properties and regional director for Keller Williams Maryland/D.C.



James Dwiggins

CEO, NextHome, Inc.

Craig Cheatham

President & CEO, The Realty Alliance



Gene Millman

President & CEO, REcolorado



Matthew Ferrara

Philosopher, Author, Speaker, The Learning Network, LLC

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS Data

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Sackcloth & Ashes

Host Sponsors

American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CRS Data

EXIT Realty

Final Offer

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Milestones

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Real Grader

Realtors Property Resource®

REcolorado

ShowingTime+