In today’s busy world, there’s no doubt you need the best quality sleep possible. Thankfully, getting great sleep doesn’t have to be a difficult goal to achieve; a few tips and tricks when designing and decorating your bedroom can play a big role in your sleep quality.

Declutter Your Space

A cluttered space is a cluttered mind; create a space that promotes a sense of calm and relaxation by removing unnecessary items from your bedroom and adding designated storage spaces within the room to keep your belongings organized. Whether you decide to downsize your belongings or simply organize them better throughout your home, be sure that your bedroom is a relaxing and clutter-free haven at the end of the day.

Decorate With Sleep in Mind

Choosing decor that promotes a relaxing mindset is key for optimal rest at the end of the day. There are many ways your decor choices can promote a night of better sleep; with a few simple swaps or upgrades, your bedroom’s decor can ensure a restful space without breaking the bank.

Restful Decor Options:

Calming colors: Avoid stimulating colors and opt for soft blues, greens or neutrals that will promote feelings of calm.

Opt for soft lighting: Dimmable floor lamps or bedside candles can create a relaxing ambiance. Avoid bright overhead lighting that can mimic daytime brightness.

Dark curtains: Block out external light that may hinder your sleep by opting for dark-colored curtains or black-out curtains.

Create a Crafting Zone or Reading Nook

Blue light has been shown to have a negative impact on sleep. For this reason, it’s best to avoid looking at a screen as you wind down for bed. To promote better sleep, create a calm hobby zone in your bedroom that can be done in an hour or two before bed. Whether you opt to create a reading Nook, desire to paint or take up crafting of any kind, find a way to ensure a screen-free environment in your bedroom.

Use Tech to Help

Creating a consistent evening routine can help your brain adhere to its natural circadian rhythms, and some technology can help with this. Timed lights can dim to indicate it’s time to wind down for bed and will allow your body to sense that it’s getting dark. Studies show that temperature has an impact on your sleep; the ideal temperature for sleep is typically between 65-68°F. A smart thermostat can ensure that the temperature gets comfortable for optimal sleeping as you start your evening routine.