Planning a road trip can be a lot of fun and a lot of stress if you are not careful. Between budgeting, allocating for stops and finding local hotspots, there are a lot of factors you need to balance; thankfully, a few helpful tips can go a long way. If you’re hoping to take a road trip, don’t ignore these helpful hints to ensure you have a successful adventure.
Plan Your Route
On a road trip, the journey is just as important as the destination. A less-traveled road with a pleasant view will make for a much more enjoyable trip, so be sure to use tools like Google Maps or Roadtrippers to chart your route. Consider the distance, travel time and points of interest. Have a rough plan, but prepare for unexpected stops. Map gas stations or car chargers in advance so you know your options.
Tips for Pit Stops
- Attractions: Research landmarks along your route. Plan must-see stops, but leave room for spontaneity.
- Rest Stops: Plan regular breaks to stretch, rest and eat. Consider stopping at a community park to let kids play and use the restroom.
- Overnight Stays: Book accommodations in advance in popular areas or during peak seasons.
Prep Your Vehicle
Whether you are planning to use your car, a rental or you plan to use an RV, prepping your vehicle is essential for a successful trip.
Don’t forget these vital prep steps:
- Maintenance: Ensure your car is in good condition and have it inspected by a pro. Check the oil, tires, brakes and fluid levels and be sure to tackle any general maintenance like tire rotation before you go. This can keep you and your family safe and prevent car trouble on the road.
- Emergency Car Kit: While an emergency car kit is helpful any day, it’s vital for a long trip. Be sure you have essentials like a spare tire, jack, jumper cables, flashlight, first-aid kit, roadside assistance numbers and an extra phone battery or power bank.
- Comfort and Entertainment: If you’re traveling with kids, entertainment will be essential. Car games, books, DVD players and toys are great for younger children. A great musical playlist or audiobook can keep the driver engaged and awake on lengthy car rides. Pack comfortable clothing, blankets, pillows and a cooler with snacks and drinks for everyone.