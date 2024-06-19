Planning a road trip can be a lot of fun and a lot of stress if you are not careful. Between budgeting, allocating for stops and finding local hotspots, there are a lot of factors you need to balance; thankfully, a few helpful tips can go a long way. If you’re hoping to take a road trip, don’t ignore these helpful hints to ensure you have a successful adventure.

Plan Your Route

On a road trip, the journey is just as important as the destination. A less-traveled road with a pleasant view will make for a much more enjoyable trip, so be sure to use tools like Google Maps or Roadtrippers to chart your route. Consider the distance, travel time and points of interest. Have a rough plan, but prepare for unexpected stops. Map gas stations or car chargers in advance so you know your options.

Tips for Pit Stops

Attractions: Research landmarks along your route. Plan must-see stops, but leave room for spontaneity.

Rest Stops: Plan regular breaks to stretch, rest and eat. Consider stopping at a community park to let kids play and use the restroom.

Overnight Stays: Book accommodations in advance in popular areas or during peak seasons.

Prep Your Vehicle

Whether you are planning to use your car, a rental or you plan to use an RV, prepping your vehicle is essential for a successful trip.

Don’t forget these vital prep steps: