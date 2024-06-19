Spring marks the beginning of the moving season; May is national moving month and from spring through labor day, home buyers and sellers are in the market hoping to move before school starts in the fall. If you are hoping to catch the season as the number of interested buyers reaches its peak, there are some helpful tips that can ensure your home stands out from the rest.

Focus on Curb Appeal

Curb appeal is always key to catching the eyes of buyers, but spring means it’s easier to make your property look stunning and inviting with some extra landscaping. Keep in mind, your competition will be doing the same, so don’t skip this important step.

Key Curb Appeal Tips

Landscaping: Mow the lawn, trim bushes, plant flowers for pops of color and interest. Fill any patchy spots in the yard, add new mulch to flower beds and decorate any porches with hanging flowers or potted plants to add a homey feel.

Exterior Maintenance: Clean gutters, power wash the exterior and consider repainting the home’s exterior. If a full home repaint is not in the cards, paint the front door for a fresh look that can have big ROI.

Prep the Interior

When selling your home any time of year, the interior prep is vital. Removing items and staging the home can have a big impact on its appeal to potential buyers. Spring is the perfect time to deep clean, consider hiring professionals to make the house sparkle. Repaint and touch up any necessary areas; focus on neutral colors to appeal to a broader range of buyers. Don’t forget to let the spring sunshine in and emphasize any natural light that you can.

Opt for Professional Marketing

Great photographs put your home’s features forward, hire a pro to bring potential deals your way. Consider creating a virtual tour to give interested parties an immersive experience of the home, and be sure to host open houses and in-person tours. Spring weather makes for an ideal open house; plan one for a weekend and offer refreshments and a welcoming atmosphere. If your home offers a patio or a beautiful blooming garden, consider serving snacks there to emphasize the entertainment options and help buyers imagine relaxing in the outdoor spaces of the property.