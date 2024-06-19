As the weather warms up, there’s no better time to dive into vertical gardening to fully take advantage of your outdoor space. Whether you have a large backyard or a small balcony, a vertical garden can make the most of your space without detracting from the available entertaining areas.

Choose a Good Spot

Just like in real estate, gardening is dependent on “location, location, location.” Choosing a spot that gets the right amount of sun for the plants you’d like to grow is key to success. Most plants will thrive in full sun, so a spot that receives at least 6-8 hours a day will be suitable. If you do not have the space for a vertical garden in an area that receives this much sunlight, you will need to do research and be creative with what you choose to garden.

Add Support Structures

Whether you build your own vertical garden boxes or purchase a structure from a store, adding supports like trellises, stakes or wall-mounted plant holders can help keep your vertical garden in place and get the most out of the space you have available. If you DIY your vertical garden, be sure your supports can withstand the weight of plants as they grow.

Select Your Plants

While there are different setups for a vertical gardening space, taking advantage of your vertical garden means finding the right plants for your structure. Some plants are better suited for vertical gardening than others. Herbs, strawberries, lettuce, tomatoes and flowers like petunias or nasturtiums are all excellent options in a vertical garden; climbing options may also be suitable if you have a scripture that allows them to weave upward without encroaching on other plant space. Green beans or peas are perfect for this, but squash and even watermelon can be trained to grow along a trellis or fence if you support the harvest as it grows.

Pay Special Attention to Water and Soil Needs

Vertical Gardens tend to dry out more quickly than traditional Gardens so choosing a high-quality soil and compost to keep your plants moist and nourished is key. ensure that the soil is well draining to prevent water logging this is especially key in vertical gardening systems, but be cognizant that a well draining soil May dry too quickly in hot weather. Consider installing a drip irrigation system or using self-watering Planters to keep the plants happy and healthy.