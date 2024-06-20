Inside Real Estate, an independent real estate software company and technology partner to leading real estate brands and approximately 500,000 real estate professionals, has announced a new product rebrand titled ‘BoldTrail,’ an all-encompassing brand portfolio that unites its expansive collection of capabilities into one cohesive system.

According to the company, BoldTrail brings together Inside Real Estate’s broad portfolio of products to provide all of the insights, tools, innovations, add-ons, and integrations, in one complete ecosystem to better serve the company’s real estate professionals and empower them to deliver more value to their own prospects and clients.

The Inside Real Estate suite of products will fold into BoldTrail, and deliver capabilities to serve both top-performing agents and teams, as well as enterprise needs, with new product enhancements, capabilities and solutions being introduced throughout the year, the company said. These include:

A new navigation and UI to increase usability and boost adoption

AI and automation to deliver more actionable insights and simplify workflows

Enhanced client experiences and services to fuel pipelines and deliver conversation-ready leads

Centralized transaction workflows and use-cases across the complete homeownership experience

Vitals data that delivers powerful, actionable business insights to boost performance and seize every opportunity.

“As we continue to evolve with the industry, innovate on our offerings and expand our portfolio with new capabilities, we’re excited to unite our solutions under one, new portfolio brand, and give real estate professionals a place to belong, scale and thrive,” said Joe Skousen, CEO & founder of Inside Real Estate. “That place is BoldTrail. Bringing all of the capabilities we’ve developed or acquired the past decade together into one seamless ecosystem, BoldTrail goes beyond tech to include the resources, services and community our customers need for long-term success.”

“Since coming together with the Inside Real Estate team, we have been laser focused on a combined mission to serve the real estate industry with world class technology and services,” said Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate’s chief strategy officer. “BoldTrail’s launch is an exciting milestone in our clear vision for the future, and the result of the rapid innovation and incredible resources we have as one company. I couldn’t be more excited for this to come to life, and for how it will fuel our clients’ growth and success.”

The company says the strategic rebrand showcases the breadth of options and opportunities available within the platform, and makes it easier for clients to tailor solutions to their unique business needs.

“We also know that providing the best experience for the consumer is how our customers will win in the long run, regardless of market conditions,” said Skousen. “BoldTrail extends to consumers, helping our customers build and create lifelong homeowner relationships for long-term sustainability and profit.”

BoldTrail will begin to roll out in the summer of 2024. To learn more, visit boldtrail.com.