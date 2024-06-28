Slowly building equity and ROI over time is an excellent reason to become a homeowner. However, homeownership can come with its share of downsides, and plumbing issues are certainly one of them. As with any maintenance task, if you feel truly lost, calling a professional is key.

Leaky Faucet

Perhaps the most common and most pervasive plumbing issue that you will face is the notorious leaky faucet. If the drip of constant leaks is getting on your nerves, there are a few ways to handle the issue. This problem can be caused by worn-out washers, o-rings, or seals. It can also simply be an issue of loose parts or corrosion. Corrosion is especially an issue if you live in an area with hard water. To repair, simply turn off your water supply, disassemble the faucet, and replace any worn parts. If you live in an area with hard water, consider doing a regular descaling process to ensure that your faucet’s components aren’t damaged by mineral buildup in the future.

Clogged Drains

Clogged drains are most commonly the result of hair grease or food particle buildup. To repair a clogged drain, use a plunger or a plumber’s snake to clear the blockage. In bathroom sinks, bathtubs, and showers, hair is often the culprit, and a snake can work best. A drain hair catcher can be a boon in these areas to prevent future issues. In kitchen sinks, grease, and food particles may need a drain cleaner to break up any buildup. For persistent clogs, consider a natural drain cleaner or call a plumber.

Low Water Pressure

Low water pressure is most often due to mineral deposits or pipe leaks. If you suddenly notice that your water pressure is low, first check around your home for any leaks. It can even be a simple matter of someone accidentally leaving the backyard hose on for too long. If you don’t find leaks, clean faucet aerators, and shower heads to remove mineral deposits and ensure you are getting full water pressure through your faucets and shower. If these steps don’t fix the problem, it can be a sign that your pipes need to be cleared of roots or have larger issues at hand.