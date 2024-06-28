If you think you’ll update particular areas of your home after your children are older, you may need to reframe your thought process. It’s possible to create a beautiful home, even if you have a busy home filled with children. By delaying designing your ideal home, you’re taking advantage of the opportunity to love where you live and showcase your design style. Read on to find out how to create a beautiful and functional home, no matter how old your children are.

Open Up the Living Areas…

Open floor plans are ideal for busy families, as you can all gather together while doing your tasks or activities. As you complete your regular household tasks, you can still be near your children as they play, have snacks, and do their activities. As your children age, you’ll still have easy access to one another.

…But Create Closed-Off Spaces

While a fully open floor plan can be alluring, it’s essential to have some spaces that can be closed off when you have a busy household. Whether you need a space to work, complete household tasks, or even relax, having a room with a door you can close can help to create a calming space in what can feel like a chaotic household.

Designate a Kids-Only Zone

Giving your children their own area will help them feel they own the space and keep all the mess out of the main living areas. Whether it’s a playroom, the basement, or creating a zone in your main family room, this area can be entirely theirs.

Double Down on Storage Solutions

The tinier the toy is, the more kids love it. Tiny toys often magically seem to multiply. Investing in ample storage solutions, such as baskets, built-in shelves, and furniture that doubles as storage, will help to visually reduce the clutter. Keeping neutral baskets throughout your home can help you do a quick clean-up when needed.

Select Performance Fabrics

Selecting performance fabrics for your heavy-use pieces, such as counter stools, sofas, and chairs, will help to keep these investment items in their best shape. Performance fabrics will help your furniture withstand spills, stains, and heavy use.

Consider the Rug Material

There are several options for selecting a rug that can withstand a busy household. Nylon rugs make it easy to remove stains and spills. Wool rugs will last for up to decades and can be easily vacuumed. Indoor-outdoor rugs are ultra-sturdy and are great in areas dedicated solely to children, such as a playroom.

Be Discerning With Furniture

At this stage of life, not every piece of furniture needs to be an investment piece, and that’s ok. Less expensive coffee tables, end tables, or counter stools can all be upgraded in several years when your children are older. When you’re selecting pieces of furniture, keep safety in mind. For example, round coffee tables or accent tables can help avoid injuries from sharp corners. Or, a plush ottoman could be a more child-friendly option than a hard coffee table.