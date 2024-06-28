When decorating a home for young children, there are a few tricks you can employ to have a beautiful home that still stands up to high use. You can still have a house that reflects your style without worrying about spills, coloring, or dirt. As you design your home for your young family, you can balance aesthetics and function by remembering the following tips.

Avoid Formal Spaces

Unless you regularly host adult-only functions, consider skipping formal spaces at this point in your life. You can create a beautiful space for adults without worrying about items breaking or children getting hurt. As your children age, you can reimagine this room to feel more elevated.

Stock Up on Baskets

Kids are synonymous with clutter; if you let it, it can quickly overtake your home. Keeping baskets in spots that typically collect clutter can help you keep these items under control and reduce the visual clutter. Emptying the baskets every few days will help keep your spaces organized and controlled.

Avoid Glass

Making a rule to avoid glass-top tables will help you breathe easier when your children are in the room. Any table surface that a child can reach should ideally be wood, enamel, or upholstered to prevent potential accidents.

Select Round Shapes

Choosing furniture with round edges will help to prevent any injuries from the sharp edges. Rounded coffee, accent, or console tables will lessen the chance of any stretches, bumps, or cuts. Aesthetically, incorporating rounded pieces can help to soften the lines of rooms filled with all angular pieces.

Use Washable Pillow Cases

When you select throw pillows for your home, opt for those with removable pillow cases so you can easily wash them as needed. Throw pillows without pillow cases are challenging to clean, so you’ll have to replace them more often.

Rely on Performance Fabrics

While performance fabric can be more expensive, it is a worthwhile investment in the long run. Performance fabrics are best suited to holding up to spills, messes, and stains, so your furniture will stay in better condition longer.

Lean Into Pattern

Selecting patterned upholstery for your sofa, chairs, rugs, pillows, and cushions will not only infuse your home with more color and personality. Still, it will also help to conceal any lingering stains. Stubborn stains can blend in better with patterned material than solids.

Get Personal

Filling your home with items that will fill your children’s cups, such as framed photos of them, their artwork and places they love, will help provide a sense of happiness and security. You can always swap out these items for more formal decor items and art when they get older, but for now, seeing their happy, smiling faces on the walls and shelves will bring joy to everyone.