eXp Realty has announced that Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe has joined the eXp eXtend a Hand program as a trustee.

eXtend a Hand has been a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to community and service since its inception in 2017, eXp stated. As trustees, Forsythe, Chief Counsel and Corporate Secretary at eXp World Holdings James Bramble, and Chief Industry Relations Officer at eXp World Holdings Jason Gesing oversee the foundation’s operations. They ensure the foundation meets its charitable goals and complies with regulations.

“It is truly incredible that we are able to provide agents and employees the opportunity to serve our eXp network and the communities where we live and work,” said Forsythe. “Our programs, including eXp’s Community Day, embody the core values of eXp Realty and foster a culture of giving and support.”

eXp stated that the eXtend a Hand program offers financial assistance to brokerage agents, staff and their immediate families facing hardships due to catastrophic events, such as natural disasters or severe illness. Since 2017, the brokerage stated that the program has awarded over 564 grants, with approximately 144 grants distributed in 2023 alone. Additionally, over $14,000 was raised for disaster relief efforts, aiding 30 eXp victims of the Maui and Canadian wildfires.

eXp stated that its commitment to community service is further highlighted through its annual “I Heart eXp” Community Day, which invites agents, staff and their families to volunteer and make an impact in their communities. This year’s event, scheduled for Oct. 7, 2024, marks the sixth anniversary of this tradition. In addition, agents who participate in “I Heart eXp” Community Day or volunteer during eXpcon 2024 in Miami at either the eXtend a Hand booth or 5K fun run can earn points.

“We are an agent-centric company, and supporting our agents in times of need is fundamental to our mission. The flexibility our agents have to give back and support local charities through eXtend a Hand is something they truly value,” said Forsythe. “We see immense support in local markets, and our community’s generosity exemplifies the spirit of eXp Realty, and I am so proud to serve as a trustee.”

eXp Realty invites all agents and staff to join these efforts through volunteering, participating in fundraising events or contributing to the Hearts to Hands Agent Giving Program. For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, please visit eXtend a Hand Charity website.