When you take your well-deserved summer vacation, your home will likely be vacant for days or weeks. From keeping your home secure while you’re away to coming home to a well-maintained home, taking precautionary steps to care for your home will give you peace of mind when you’re gone and when you return. Read on for the home safety tips to remember leading up to your summer vacations.

Arrange for Garbage Day

To avoid your garbage cans attracting pests and bugs, arrange for someone to take them out for garbage day. It’s equally essential to arrange for someone to bring them back inside so it doesn’t appear you’re not home.

Cancel the Mail

If you will be gone for an extended period, you can contact the post office to pause your mail service. Or, you can arrange for someone to collect your mail daily and check for packages. Packages that pile up on the front step and an overflowing mailbox can indicate that you’re not home.

Time the Lighting

Setting up a timer for exterior and interior lighting will ensure the lights go on every evening. A smart lighting system can also allow you to adjust the lighting from your phone, so you can turn the lights on and off at different times, giving the illusion that someone is home.

Charge the Video Doorbell

If you have a video doorbell, charge it before you leave so it doesn’t run out of battery. A video doorbell will allow you to see who rings the bell when you’re gone and will help record any activity outside your home.

Install Security Cameras

Security cameras outside your home can help you monitor your home when you’re gone. From monitoring severe weather to any unusual activity, you can have visual access to what’s happening around your home and take any action if necessary.

Install Smart Home Technology

Upgrading your home with innovative technology is a process, but it can be a worthwhile investment. From smart lighting systems to appliances, televisions, window treatments, and more, you can control many elements of your home from your mobile device. For example, you can control the lighting so it looks like someone is always home, double-check to ensure the oven is off, and turn on the TV or raise and lower the window treatments to look like you’re home.

Schedule a Vacation Watch Service

Many police departments offer a vacation watch service and will come by to check your home when you’re on an extended vacation and look into any suspicious activity. You can call your local police station to see if this service is available.

Unplug Electronics

Unplugging electronics, such as televisions, routers, computers, charging stations, coffee makers, and toasters, will reduce the risk of electrical fire. This will also lower your energy bill, which is a bonus.