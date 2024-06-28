As you embark on your home search this summer, the immediate neighborhood and the home itself will top your list of essential home search criteria. Once you identify your ideal neighborhood and narrow down your must-have home criteria, it’s also necessary to consider the local attractions, which will all help shape your experience of living in your new neighborhood. Below are some local spots to check out when you embark on your home search.

Local Restaurants

If you love to dine out and want the ease of local dining, consider the nearby restaurant scene. As you go on home showings and visit open houses, consider stopping into a local restaurant to grab a bite to get a feel of the local dining scene.

Concert Lineups

Many towns have a summer outdoor concert series. Timing home showings around one of these weekly concerts can allow you to soak in a local summer night, meet some new people, enjoy a bite to eat, and experience the community feel.

Coffee Shops

While everywhere you look will have several coffee chains, visiting the local coffee shops can help you get a sense of community, particularly if a locally-owned shop is important to you. Stopping in to caffeinate before a day of showings is the perfect time to visit one of these shops.

Public Library

Libraries are often the center of the community. Visiting the local library will provide insight into the different types of programs available for children and families and how the library helps to serve the community.

Farmer’s Market

Like a summer concert series, many towns host a weekly farmers market. If you have narrowed your home search to a particular town, consider visiting the farmer’s market to stock up on fresh produce, get a bite to eat, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the experience.

Local Fitness Centers

If health and wellness are important to you, consider mapping out the fitness amenities nearby the areas where you’re home searching. There may be a local recreation center that includes a fitness center and classes, private clubs, or specialty fitness centers such as yoga or pilates. Knowing where these amenities are will help you get a better sense of the area.

Local Boutiques

Visiting the area’s downtown and exploring the local boutiques is another way to become better acquainted with the area. Striking up conversations with the owners and pursuing their wares can provide additional insight into the area.

HOA Amenities

If you’re home searching in an HOA neighborhood, be sure to visit any amenities included in the association. These may consist of the pool, golf course, fitness facility, clubhouse, or other shared spaces. Visiting these amenities can give you a sense of how the neighborhood is maintained, and you may meet some future neighbors in the process.