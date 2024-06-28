You may have more flexibility and time constraints in the summer than during the colder, busier months. Whether you adjust your schedule to be more frequent to accommodate your children’s schedules, you have more days to work from home, or you enjoy summer Fridays, the summer may be the best time to tackle the home improvement projects you’ve been putting off all year. In addition to a more flexible schedule, some of these projects should ideally be completed before fall and winter’s cooler temperatures arrive. If you’re itching to complete some home improvement projects, below are the initiatives to take during the summer months.

Replacing the Siding and Exterior Painting

Installing new siding should be completed when the temperatures are warmer, as it adds an additional layer of insulation to the home. Removing the siding when the temperatures fall particularly low can make your home feel colder. Additionally, any exterior painting should be done when it’s warm outside to help the paint dry. Exterior painting can’t be done when the temperature falls below 35-40 degrees.

Hardscaping and Landscaping Projects

Hardscaping and landscaping projects should also be completed during the summer months, as this is typically when most landscapers are completing them. Landscaping, in particular, should be done during the summer, as the plants need to be planted during the ideal temperatures.

Replacing the Windows and Doors

Replacing your home’s windows and doors can be a significant undertaking. This project entails opening the window and door openings as the old pieces are removed and the new windows and doors are installed, so you want to be sure the exterior temperatures are comfortable, and the cold air doesn’t come inside.

Replacing or Staining the Flooring

Whether you’re replacing the flooring or restoring the existing wood flooring, this type of home improvement project means that you can’t walk through the area when the project is underway. If the flooring is in a main area like the family room or kitchen, you’ll need to have an alternate place to go. During the summer, you can choose to lounge, gather, and dine outdoors and take advantage of the nice weather.

Kitchen Renovations

A kitchen renovation is one of the best ways to add value to your home. However, the trade-off is you will be without a kitchen for several months. Scheduling a kitchen renovation during summer will allow you to grill more meals outside and eat outdoors. If you have an outdoor kitchen and functional outdoor dining space, you can have the convenience of still being able to have home-cooked meals in your own home despite your kitchen being out of commission. A summer kitchen renovation also means you can be creative with meal times, such as pool dinners, picnics in the park, and enjoying the outdoor seating at some of your favorite local restaurants.

Build an Outdoor Fireplace

Building an outdoor fireplace during the summer means you can enjoy this outdoor focal point on the summer nights and will also have it ready to enjoy as the crisp fall evenings arrive.