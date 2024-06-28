Taming the laundry beast can be a difficult task in any household. This is especially difficult if you have an unorganized or dysfunctional laundry room. Creating an organized space is essential to making laundry a less dreaded and time-consuming task, and upgrading your laundry room can be both an investment in your home value and an improvement in your daily life.

Prioritize Storage

Ample storage is key for a functional laundry room. Easily accessible cabinets and shelving units are essential; opt for more than you think you may need. You will certainly need to access and store laundry essentials like detergent, stain remover, dryer balls or sheets, as well as laundry maintenance supplies. Ideally, you should have room to store extra linens, ironing supplies, and extra laundry baskets. Don’t stop planning for storage after making room for these vital items, however. Truly organized spaces have a buffer of room for additional items if needed down the road.

Opt for Space-Saving Options

While a well-organized laundry room requires you to create dedicated storage, a functional laundry room does not require ample space. Using creative space-saving options can allow you to create a laundry zone without taking up highly-coveted square footage. Opt for space-saving solutions like stackable washer and dryer units, back-of-the-door laundry bins, and wall items that take advantage of vertical storage.

Think of the “Nice-to-Haves”

Practically speaking, there’s more to doing laundry than tossing clothes in the washer and dryer. Arranging your laundry room to accommodate every aspect of your chores will ensure you are creating manageable tasks whenever laundry needs to be done. Incorporating a countertop for folding clothes, a sink for hand-washing and pre-treating stains, along with installing a wall ironing board, and a wall rack for air-drying clothes can all serve to make laundry a breeze. You’ll thank yourself later, and whenever you are ready to sell, these additions can be a great feature that will excite potential buyers.

Focus on Ergonomics

A well-designed space is created with ergonomics of use in mind. Making laundry a comfortable chore to tackle will ensure that you are keeping up with the job and will ensure your laundry room has the best ROI possible.



Simple tips can help: