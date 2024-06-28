When you decide to list your home during the summer months, you likely know that summer buyers have a strong sense of urgency, and inventory may be low, depending on where you live. Taking advantage of the summer selling season can ideally result in your home selling quickly and at — or over — asking price. If your home is about to go on the market, here’s what to do when selling your home this summer.

Highlight the Outdoor Space

A beautifully appointed and functional outdoor living space tops many people’s must-have lists. When you’re listing your home during the warmer months, highlighting this space should top your list. Treating this space as an extension of your home’s exterior can create the appearance of a single, unified space, making the house feel more extensive and more open. Creating a designated outdoor dining space and lounging area, displaying a sun umbrella for coverage, setting the table with outdoor dining accessories, filling the area with potted plants and flowers, and adding accessories such as outdoor throw pillows, cozy blankets, decorative candles, and table lamps all create a styled space that is inviting and can entice every homebuyer who comes through the door.

Capitalize on a Low Inventory Market

While the inventory in every local market fluctuates, many areas still see low housing inventory. Listing your home this summer when many buyers compete for the same properties will help your home stand out. Many buyers will likely see your house, and you may begin receiving offers as soon as the first showing.

Take Advantage of Summer Buyers’ Urgency

Many summer buyers have a strong sense of urgency. Some of this urgency is driven by the upcoming school year, or they have already sold their house during the spring selling season. With many buyers on the market who need to buy a home as soon as possible, ensuring your home is showing-ready will help you benefit from these buyers who are ready to make offers.

Be Ready for Many—and Later—Home Showings

Depending on the time you are on the market, your home may see heavy traffic during open houses and showings. Additionally, buyers may want to do more evening showings since the summer days are longer and the sun stays out later. Plan for this by having a go-to place to go during showings, keeping an easily accessible basket to remove surface clutter quickly, and having a go-to cleaning and prep routine that includes wiping down surfaces, vacuuming the floors, turning on the air conditioning, and maximizing the amount of natural light that come sin.

Invest in the Curb Appeal

When you’re selling during the summer, curb appeal is crucial to how your home presents to buyers. A well-maintained lawn and landscaping, potted flowers, and a fresh coat of exterior paint will instantly enhance your home’s curb appeal.

Be Aware of Interrupted Summer Travel Plans

If you’re serious about selling, some of your summer travel plans may need to be adjusted to accommodate preparing your home, the home inspection, the home appraisal, the closing date, moving preparation, and other selling logistics.