As the market rebounds, new opportunities for growth through mergers and acquisitions are emerging for savvy brokers. Real estate leaders in the M&A space will discuss how to shift your strategies toward company expansion to grow your footprint and meet the new demand of the recovering market in an immersive session coming up at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now!

The session, titled, “POWER HOUR: M&A Strategies in a Growing Market,” will take place on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and will feature five industry leaders as panelists, including:

Mark McLaughlin

President, McLaughlin Ventures III

Victor Lund

Managing Partner, WAV Group

Rick Haase

President, United Real Estate

Chris Raveis

President of Residential Sales, Co-President, William Raveis Real Estate

Debra Beagle

CEO, Managing Broker, Owner, RE/MAX Advantage

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS Data

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Sackcloth & Ashes

Host Sponsors

American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CRS Data

EXIT Realty

Final Offer

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Milestones

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Real Grader

Realtors Property Resource®

REcolorado

ShowingTime+