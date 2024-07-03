As the market rebounds, new opportunities for growth through mergers and acquisitions are emerging for savvy brokers. Real estate leaders in the M&A space will discuss how to shift your strategies toward company expansion to grow your footprint and meet the new demand of the recovering market in an immersive session coming up at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
The session, titled, “POWER HOUR: M&A Strategies in a Growing Market,” will take place on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and will feature five industry leaders as panelists, including:
Mark McLaughlin
President, McLaughlin Ventures III
Victor Lund
Managing Partner, WAV Group
Rick Haase
President, United Real Estate
Chris Raveis
President of Residential Sales, Co-President, William Raveis Real Estate
Debra Beagle
CEO, Managing Broker, Owner, RE/MAX Advantage
Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.
Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.
