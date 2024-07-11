On a trip to the beach, kids often focus so much on having fun that they overlook the dangers around them. Here are some tips on how to keep your children safe.

Discuss Safety Before You Go to the Beach

It can be tough to get kids to understand all the hazards in and around a body of water and get them to behave in ways that will keep them safe. You’ll need to set clear rules and have numerous conversations about safety.

Start the discussion at home, when your kids won’t be distracted by the allure of the water. Continue to talk about safety in the car and while you’re at the beach.

Teach Your Kids How to Swim

If possible, teach your children how to swim in a pool or enroll them in swimming classes before you visit the beach. The more experience your kids have before they venture into open water, the better.

Understand the Conditions

When you go to the beach, look for signs warning of hazards, such as rip currents, rocks beneath the water and dangerous wildlife. If a lifeguard is on duty, ask about current conditions.

Explain hazards to your kids in age-appropriate terms. If they have to stay in a specific area or stay out of the water completely, express that in clear terms and emphasize that it’s for their safety.

Keep a Close Eye on Young Kids

Young children don’t fully grasp how dangerous a deep body of water can be. A child might ignore warnings and run into the water or look toward the sand and not see a large wave approaching from behind. At least one adult or responsible older child should monitor young kids at all times.

Use the Buddy System in the Water

Swimming in a lake or an ocean can be dangerous, even for an experienced swimmer. Someone might get a cramp or get pulled away by a rip current and be unable to make it back to shore. A buddy who is also in the water can help or get assistance from a lifeguard.

Apply Sunscreen Regularly

Put sunscreen on yourself and your kids before you leave home and reapply it every two hours, or more often if your little ones are going in and out of the water. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Wear Appropriate Clothing

Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and hats can protect your kids from sunburn when they’re on the beach. They should also wear shoes so their feet don’t get burned by hot sand.

Bring Plenty of Water and Healthy Snacks

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition. When outside in hot weather, it’s essential to stay hydrated. Bring a cooler filled with bottled water and nutritious snacks. If your kids don’t like to drink water, eating fruit with a high water content can keep them hydrated. Offer water and snacks frequently.