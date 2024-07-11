Your home’s siding can get covered with dirt, dust and pollen. Cleaning the siding can extend its lifespan, provided that you clean it correctly. Pressure washing can be an effective approach, but it can cause damage if it’s not done the right way.

What Is Pressure Washing?

Pressure washing, or power washing, uses a stream of water to remove dirt and other contaminants from a building’s exterior. When an appropriate amount of pressure is used and it’s applied at the correct angle, power washing can get a house clean and dramatically improve its appearance.

What Can Happen If Power Washing Is Done Incorrectly?

When too much pressure is applied or water is directed toward a house at the wrong angle, all sorts of problems can arise. Using too much pressure can bend or dent siding, create holes or tear off shingles. If your siding is painted and you spray it with water at high pressure, you might accidentally remove the paint.

If the angle is off, water can get underneath the siding, where it can damage insulation and cause mold and mildew. Water that’s sprayed into small gaps near windows and doors can lead to moisture damage. Spraying water at the wrong angle or using too much pressure can also damage windows, screens, chimneys and other exterior features.

If your siding has cracks or holes, you should repair them before power washing. If youdon’t, water can get into those crevices and mold can grow underneath the siding. When siding is pressure washed, a cleaning product is required to remove stuck-on grime. It’s important to use a cleaner that’s compatible with the type of siding you have. A product that works well on vinyl siding can damage siding that’s made of a different material, such as wood.

Can Pressure Washing Affect Your Warranty?

Some manufacturers specifically state that their siding should not be pressure washed. If you power wash your siding, you might void the manufacturer’s warranty. Before you decide whether to pressure wash your siding, check the terms of your warranty.

Should You Hire a Pro?

Pressure washing can get your siding clean and improve its appearance, but doing it the wrong way can cause significant damage. The siding might have to be repaired, or even replaced.

If you don’t know how to power wash siding, hiring a contractor can be safer than attempting it on your own. A professional will know what type of cleaner to use, how much pressure to apply, where to stand and how to angle the stream of water to avoid damaging the siding.