United® | Virtual Properties Realty (VPR) has announced a significant milestone—reaching 5,000 agents, posting an all-time record sales performance and a four-year agent growth rate of 35% since merging with United Real Estate in 2020.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, United | VPR stated it has joined the ranks of independent, non-franchised brokerages with this milestone, an accomplishment that a release stated is attained by less than 1% of similar firms.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, U.S. home sales are down 2% year-over-year. Despite this trend, United | VPR stated it posted a record 5,800 transactions year-to-date, up 15% year-over-year and outperforming the U.S. market by 17%. This growth has positioned the company as the largest real estate brokerage in Georgia by unit sales and agent count, a release noted.

“For more than 20 years, we built a great company and team, and since our merger with United Real Estate in 2020, we have really taken off. United has exceeded all our expectations, and partnering was one of the best business decisions we made,” said Steve Wagner, co-founder and CEO of United | VPR and executive vice president of Training, Education and Development for United. “They have accelerated our recruiting, retention and sales results and taken us to a new level of growth we never thought possible, especially considering our downsized market. Their offerings, such as affordable healthcare, debt elimination tools & retirement planning and LeadBoost lead generation system, have increased our value to agents and enhanced our competitiveness.”

Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group, explained United’s unique process of bringing on new companies: “We put much effort, due diligence and safeguards in advance of each merger so our partners can maintain exceptional performance without disruption and without losing agents in the merger. Throughout our industry, mergers typically result in some breakage, yet United has experienced none in any of our mergers because of the scope of work we perform in advance. When considering a company, we go beyond looking at performance numbers. Talent, energy and fit are equally crucial, and we ensure that companies and leaders joining us will find our partnership mutually beneficial. United | VPR’s recent success is a testament to the product-market fit of United’s flat-fee business model and enterprise value products.”

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.