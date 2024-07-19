If you’re looking to upgrade your home’s interior design, it may surprise you to know that it doesn’t necessarily require investing in new furniture or installing new flooring. In fact, according to the home design editors at Real Simple, focusing on a few key details is often all it takes to upgrade your home’s overall design. Here are three easy and relatively inexpensive steps you can take to instantly elevate your home decor.

1. Restain wooden furniture. A new coat of stain can make a piece of furniture go from old and shabby to brand new and dazzling. The key to success, however, is selecting the right shade, as the stain you choose will either enhance the existing undertones of the wood, or make the wood tones appear warmer or cooler. This is why the editors say it’s critical to test any stain before you proceed with your project. You’ll also need to take opacity into consideration—some stains allow more of the wood grain to shine through, while others provide a denser coverage. Do your research and test!

2. Replacing light-switch covers. You probably don’t give your white plastic switch plates a second thought. But once you upgrade them, you won’t believe the difference it makes in your home’s overall look and feel. There’s a plethora of options to choose from, too, in a variety of shapes, colors and patterns. The editors advise that just switching from standard builder’s grade to chrome or brass covers will instantly add some luxe to your home.

3. Getting serious about lighting. No matter the quality or design factor of an existing room, when it’s strategically lit, everything looks more stylish. Editors recommend taking a layered approach to lighting, providing a variety of options within a room, from small task lighting to tabletop lamps to overhead lights. Editors also advise taking your lighting a step further by adding a few statement pieces to a room, such as a vintage table lamp or stylish wall sconces.

The bottom line? There’s no need to wait until you’ve saved enough money for that statement couch. Focus on a few, key details and start enjoying an elevated interior decor.