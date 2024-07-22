Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced the launch of its new Buy & Borrow Bundle program. This initiative is a move to underscore the Hanna family’s commitment to making homeownership achievable for individuals across the country.

The company stated it designed the Buy & Borrow Bundle program to streamline the home-buying process, offering comprehensive support and financial incentives that cater to the unique needs of everyone in search of home.

How it works:

Sign an exclusive buyer agency agreement: Partner with a Howard Hanna agent and secure your exclusive agreement. Get pre-approved: Obtain pre-approval with Howard Hanna Mortgage Services to know your budget. Find and close on your dream home: Discover your ideal home, make an offer, and finalize your purchase with Howard Hanna Real Estate and Mortgage Services. Receive your savings: Enjoy a 0.5% credit at settlement towards your closing costs, potentially saving you up to $10,000!

“We are thrilled to introduce the Buy & Borrow Bundle, which reflects our ongoing dedication to providing superior value and convenience to our clients,” said F. Duffy Hanna, president of Howard Hanna Financial Services. “This program not only offers substantial financial benefits but also simplifies the home buying process by consolidating essential services under one roof.”

“At Howard Hanna, we understand that buying a home is more than a transaction; it’s about building a future and creating lasting memories,” said CEO Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV. “Our Buy & Borrow Bundle program is designed to support families every step of the way, providing them with the tools and resources they need to achieve the American dream of homeownership. Our company was founded with a mission to bring solutions to the consumer to help them navigate the complex homebuying process… this is yet another step in achieving our mission.”

The company noted that the Buy & Borrow Bundle program reaffirmsits dedication to fostering family-oriented communities and making homeownership more attainable for all.

For more information, visit www.howardhanna.com/bundle or contact your local Howard Hanna office.