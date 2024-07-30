Motto Mortgage has opened a new office in Fargo, North Dakota—Motto Mortgage Premier Pros is now open serving all markets throughout the Peace Garden State.

Motto Mortgage Premier Pros was established by Jared Blankenship and Robert Leslie, who the company stated bring a wealth of knowledge to the new brokerage with more than three decades of combined industry experience. Jared has spent over 15 years working in real estate and mortgage lending, while Robert has spent the same amount of time honing his craft in real estate and new construction as the owner of RE/MAX Legacy Realty and Designer Homes in Fargo.

Blankenship and Leslie stated they are excited to join Motto Mortgage’s growing network and to bring a new mortgage option to the Fargo-Moorhead market.

“Motto Mortgage Premier Pros offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Fargo,” said Blankenship. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market.”

Motto Mortgage stated that Jared Blankenship will also serve as the senior mortgage loan originator for the office. He stated his goal is to provide a seamless, invaluable, and memorable experience for his clients and real estate partners.

For more information, visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/premier-pros-fargo.