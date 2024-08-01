Today’s top producers expect (and deserve) more from their brokerage than ever before, and won’t hesitate to jump ship for the promise of better resources and stronger leadership. A panel of top brokerage executives will be discussing what they’re doing to help agents increase success and remain loyal in an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Sept 4-6.

The session, titled, “How to Stem Agent Loss and Build a Sustainable Firm,” will take place on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Mayflower Hotel and will feature five industry leaders as panelists, including:

Cindy Ariosa

Vice President of Strategic Development, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services



Drayton Saunders

President, Michael Saunders & Company

Kate Rossi

President Agent Engagement & Sales Leadership Development, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.



Donny Samson

CEO, Samson Properties



Jillian Young

President, Premiere Plus Realty

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

