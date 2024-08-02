Each new season brings its own share of wear and tear and potential challenges for your home. Thankfully, with a little bit of pre-planning you can ensure that your home is operating at its best during any season, and fall is no exception. Before the fall season arrives, be sure that you tackle these essential home maintenance tasks to protect your investment and ensure you don’t have to tackle unnecessary big repairs down the road.

Prep the Fireplace

If your home has a fireplace, be sure to have it cleaned and professionally inspected before cold weather arrives. This will ensure your chimney is clear of obstructions or buildup that can cause a chimney fire. Now is also a great time to stock up on firewood and truly prepare for those winter and fall days ahead.

Store Outdoor Furniture

Your patio furniture, grills, and garden tools likely saw a lot of use during the summer and spring months. Now is the time to clean and store any items you won’t be using as the weather turns colder. These items are usually a big expense, so be sure you cover them or store them in a garage or shed to protect them from the elements and weatherization that would come with fall and winter storms.

Utility Bills Prep

With the cooler months on their way, now is an excellent time to ensure your heating bills won’t get too high through the fall. Take some time to check for drafts around windows and doors and seal any gaps with weatherstripping or caulk. Be sure to have your heating system inspected and complete any required maintenance to ensure efficient and effective heating throughout the season. For further savings, take a moment to reverse any ceiling fans to their winter setting to keep the warm air where you need it most. Switching your ceiling fans to rotate clockwise will push warm air down into the room, improving heating efficiency.

Exterior Inspection

Give a quick inspection to your home’s exterior, look for any exposed siding or chipping paint. Before the rainy season comes, prioritize a fresh coat of paint for your home. Not only will you boost your curb appeal, but you’ll also see extra ROI in the form of protecting your home from weatherization due to fall and winter storms. This is also the ideal time of year to get your roof professionally inspected to ensure there are no damaged or missing shingles or other issues. It’s crucial to make those necessary repairs before the wet weather is here to stay.