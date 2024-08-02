Most of us have experienced the delight and nerves at the idea of a surprise guest. If you are overwhelmed at a surprise guest approaching quickly, there are some steps you can take to make sure your home is welcoming and fighting as well as mess-free where it counts.

Ask a Few Questions

Important questions will help you determine your next steps. First, how long is the guest staying? If they are staying just a few hours, your tasks won’t be as rigorous, but you may want to focus on living and entertaining areas. Next, when are they coming? A surprise guest due in a few days is a very different process than prepping for a guest arriving in a few hours.

Find Your Focus

Find the key areas of your home to focus on to ensure that your guest feels comfortable. These can include any area you are unhappy with and any area where your guests will be spending a lot of time. If they are staying for a few hours, this often means the living room; if they’re staying for multiple days, pay extra attention to their sleeping space.

Remove Clutter

Trash and clutter have no business in your spaces, but they can accumulate nevertheless. Tackle any trash and clutter that has made its way into your living areas and bathroom. If you have time, move on to other rooms in the house. If you and your guest have children, kids will likely want to play together, so tend to your children’s play areas as well. If your guest is minutes away, toss unsorted items in an empty laundry basket to tend to later.

Tackle Grime

A clean bathroom and kitchen is key. Straighten countertops and wipe down the counters, sink and toilet. Tend to the shower on your normal schedule unless guests are staying overnight. In the kitchen, tackle any errant dishes and wipe down the counters and stove. Finally, sweep and wipe down the floor in both areas for extra shine.

Final Touches

Scent is an important trigger that can make a space feel clean and cozy. Light a candle or throw some cookies in the oven for extra comfort and a welcoming environment. Remember that a surprise guest is there to see you and likely won’t be judging the state of your home, so relax and enjoy their company—and maybe a few cookies.