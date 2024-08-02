Landscaping is a chore that is uniquely poised to add both financial value and simple enjoyment to your property as a homeowner. A well landscaped property means that homeowners can enjoy their yard to its fullest, and we all know that great curb appeal offers high ROI. With this in mind, even busy homeowners should be taking the time to find unique ways to make great landscaping easier and more attainable for their lifestyle.

Opt for Native Plants and Perennials

Constantly tending to your yard and replanting flowers each season is not conducive to a busy schedule. choosing native plants and perennials can ensure that you don’t have to spend as much time maintaining the beauty of your yard. perennials will return year after year eliminating the need for replanting which can make them an excellent choice for homeowners who simply want to make the most of their time. simultaneously, native plants are even easier. Since natives are well adapted to the local climate and soil, they require a lot less care, which makes them the most efficient landscaping option for homeowners on the go.

Don’t Pass on Hardscaping

Not all beautiful landscaping needs to be a lush green yard. incorporating Hardscape elements like patios walkways or stone paths creates a more functional space that doesn’t require constant maintenance. consider using decorative stones, ornamental gravel and other attractive low maintenance ground cover to eliminate the need for constant gardening. Combining hardscape elements with native plants is an excellent way to keep your yard extremely low to no maintenance. It also can save you a lot on your water bill, which is very beneficial in areas that face droughts.

Think Outside the Lawn

A lush green lawn may seem like the only way to have a beautiful yard, but traditional grass landscaping can also require a lot of maintenance–especially in areas where water use may be limited. If you can’t let go of the idea of a green yard for kids or pets to play in, consider replacing your traditional grass options with low maintenance ground cover like clover, creeping thyme, or even moss. These options can help you create a lush green look with a lot less upkeep, making them the perfect option for busy homeowners.