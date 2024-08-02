Decluttering any space within your home can pay dividends when it comes to ensuring a stress-free and welcoming environment. Unfortunately, just like any other task within your home, decluttering can be a chore. Decluttering your wardrobe is no exception, and with the emotional and practical considerations that you will face when decluttering clothing, it can get overwhelming quickly. Thankfully, there are a few practical tips that you can utilize to declutter your wardrobe in no time.

Visualize Your Space

The key to decluttering and creating a stress-free environment, is truly being honest about how much space you actually have. The best way to do this is to start with a clean slate. Take everything out of your closets and any drawers and place them on a clean surface. This allows you to see everything you own and makes it easier to decide how much you can actually keep.

Plan for Extra Time

Decluttering clothes can get overwhelming very quickly because they’re going to be a lot of emotions involved; clothing is extremely personal. It can represent a certain time of your life or when you were a different size. Understanding that clothing can be emotional to declutter is important to give yourself the space and time to approach it successfully. Plan to take longer than your initial estimates to give yourself enough time to complete the job.

Find Your “Loves”

Find the items you love first. These are the items that you reach for every day: that sweater that makes you feel amazing, the pair of pants that are perfect for work and weekends alike. These items are must-haves and once you put them away it’s a lot easier to see how much space you have for any extras. finding your loved item first makes it easier to make headway, instead of starting with items that will cause too much decision fatigue down the road.

Ask Simple Questions

Decluttering clothing can be emotional, but there is a lot to be said about approaching it from a practical lens. After you found your most-loved items, the rest of your clothing can be evaluated with a some key questions: