Incorporating smart home technology throughout your home will help your homework for you, not the other way around. A few strategic updates for each room of the house will help reduce the time you invest in home maintenance, cost savings from lower energy bills and reduce your overall environmental footprint. Read on for some tech updates you can incorporate for every room of the house.

Kitchen

As the hardest working room in the home, every kitchen could use a little help to reduce its workload. Here’s the technology to incorporate into your kitchen to help ease your workload:

Smart Fire Alarm

A smart fire alarm and a carbon monoxide system that sends alerts to your phone can give you peace of mind about your home’s fire safety.

Automatic Pet Feeder

Ensuring everyone is fed and hydrated takes a significant amount of time in a busy household. Automating your pet’s feeding schedule can take one household member off your mind. You can schedule, track and change feedings from an app on your phone. This technology prevents the food from jamming, ensuring your pet won’t go hungry if you have a long day.

Smart Appliances

Oven: Preheat your oven from your phone before you come home from a long day. You can also program the oven via voice command while preparing your meal. Many smart ovens also have built-in air fryers or advanced cooking techniques to cook your meals faster.

Refrigerator: Smart refrigerators are equipped with cameras, so you can see the fridge’s contents from your smartphone. This enables you to check in on what you’re running low on when you’re already at the grocery store.

Dishwasher: A smart dishwasher has advanced sanitizing capabilities and can alert you that the dishes are clean and ready to unload.

Range hood: With a smart range hood, you can control the lighting, vent, fan and additional range hood functions via your smartphone or remote control. A smart range hood can lessen the smoke, steam and grease associated with cooking, resulting in less mess and clean-up.

Living Room

As your home’s central relaxing room, eliminating tedious tasks can help you to truly unwind.

Smart Thermostat

With a smart thermostat, you can control your home’s temperature even when you’re not home. You can adjust the temperature to save energy when you’re gone, and before your arrival home, you can cool down your home from your smartphone. You can also adjust the temperature from your phone if you’re already snuggled up in your favorite spot on the sofa.

Smart Air Purifier

An air purifier you can manage from your home will help you do your part in detecting and eliminating viruses, bacteria and mold that inevitably circulate. This could keep your family healthy during cold and flu season.

Bedroom

Smart home technology isn’t always in the bedroom, but you can be one step closer to calming down time when it is.

Smart Alarm Clock

Also known as a sleep assistant, a smart alarm clock can serve as a sound machine, sunrise alarm, smart light meditation app and an alarm clock. This type of device can help you sleep better, wake up feeling more refreshed and help to improve your daily productivity.

Smart Window Treatments

Automated blinds or shades can help facilitate your best night’s sleep. With blackout shade capabilities, they can help you sink into a deep slumber and open when you wake up with the touch of a button, allowing you to wake up naturally.

Entryway and Other Entry Points

Safety and security are the primary goals of your home’s entry points.

Smart Doorbell

A video doorbell lets you know who’s at the door, so you don’t have to open the door to someone you don’t know. It also monitors outside activity to see what’s happening when you’re not home and will help record any outside activity.

Smart Lock

Having a smart lock instead of your deadbolt can make it easier to come and go. A smart lock allows you to use the associated app to lock, unlock and monitor when the door opens and closes.