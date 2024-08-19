Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team, with offices in Tumwater, Yelm and Chehalis, Washington, has announced the company has acquired 253 Realty in Tacoma, Washington, to expand the firm’s service area and market share in Pierce County.

According to a release, 253 Realty was founded by Shawn Viguerie in 2013. Before starting his own business, Viguerie served as a managing broker at another brokerage. Following the merger, Viguerie has assumed the role of managing broker for the Tacoma office.

The firm will now do business as Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Northwest Home Team out of their existing office located at 9621 Golden Given Rd East, the release stated.

Founded by Steve and Jessica Poulos in 2015, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team serves the South Puget Sound area, focusing on Thurston, Pierce, Lewis, Mason and Grays Harbor Counties.

The company stated that when Jessica and Steve joined the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network in 2021 with one office and 26 agents, their intent was to grow. They opened a new office in Yelm and acquired an existing firm in Chehalis before pursuing the Tacoma merger.

“Since joining the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network, we have generated tremendous momentum as a result of the brand’s marketing, learning and business development programs for our affiliated agents,” said Jessica Poulos, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team, who is regularly featured nationally on the Better Homes and Gardens’ digital magazine in the popular ‘Ask an Agent’ series. “In addition to supporting our affiliated agents in building their business and increasing their productivity, we have selectively folded in new real estate professionals who align with our culture and growth mindset.”

“Shawn has been a rainmaker in Pierce County for more than 25 years and we have worked with him and his affiliated agents on the other side of the transaction many times,” said Steve Poulos, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team. “We knew that there was a great fit and that we could really help Shawn and his team grow by complementing Shawn’s proven lead generation systems with the brand’s resources and our commitment to professional development.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the real estate’s lifestyle brand,” said Viguerie. “We are excited about the many synergies created by this merger that will help maximize growth opportunities for our affiliated agents in Tacoma thanks to the significant brand resources at our disposal. As part of a larger firm, I can devote more time and attention to my clients, ensuring they have the best possible experience.”

For more information, visit https://www.mynwhometeam.com.