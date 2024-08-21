Inside Real Estate, a real estate software company, has announced it has expanded its enterprise partnership with RE/MAX, LLC, to bring its next-gen technology portfolio, BoldTrail, to all RE/MAX network members in their company-owned regions across the U.S. and Canada.



RE/MAX, LLC originally partnered with Inside Real Estate in 2022, successfully rolling out MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, a release noted. The widely adopted front-office suite will be upgraded to the BoldTrail platform by Inside Real Estate this fall, the company said.



In addition to an upgrade to the front-office technology, which includes a sleek new UI to help boost usability, new AI tools to simplify workflows and vital business insights to help measure and improve performance, RE/MAX will roll out the industry’s most modern and complete back office solutions, MAX/Tech back office suite powered by BoldTrail, comprised of BoldTrail BackOffice, BoldTrail Recruit, Folio and CORE Home, the company stated.



“RE/MAX has taken a bold step, enhancing their brand offering to include the industry’s first, seamlessly connected front office and back office suite,” said Alissa Harper, Head of Strategic Sales for Inside Real Estate. “These combined solutions will help elevate their consumer experience, unlock opportunities for greater agent productivity, and drive more efficiency for their franchisees. We couldn’t be any prouder to partner with RE/MAX, LLC and their talented team to help fuel their growth now and in the future.”



The new MAX/Tech, powered by BoldTrail, offering will now include:

BoldTrail BackOffice: A modern, streamlined solution to manage agent onboarding, transaction management, compliance, commissions, disbursements, and agent billing, along with reporting and accounting.

BoldTrail Recruit: Powerful recruitment and retention tools that leverage rich data and market insights to find top talent, and helps identify performance gaps for coaching opportunities, designed to drive more productivity and better retention.

CORE Home: The first-of-its-kind, homeownership mobile app to put real estate brokerages and their agents at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship so they can deliver value to customers at every stage of their home ownership journey while maximizing repeat & referral business.

Folio: An AI-powered email productivity tool that turns your unstructured firehose of emails into a powerful and secure business organizer. Folio automatically detects real estate transactions and creates a beautiful timeline for consumers, resulting in greater agent productivity and an elevated consumer experience.

“RE/MAX affiliates across the U.S. and Canada are already equipped with the most proven platform for productivity in the industry, and now, it’s reaching new heights,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “With BoldTrail’s unparalleled capabilities, and now the addition of the back office suite, the need for an end-to-end mobile solution is solved. Business owners will gain insight into their entire value chain, agents will be more empowered to generate leads and close deals, and back-office staff can achieve greater efficiency moving quickly and accurately through transactions.”



“At RE/MAX, our mission is to deliver the best experience in everything real estate,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. “We are dedicated to equipping brokers and agents with the most advanced technology, enabling them to better serve consumers. Our expanded partnership allows us to continue building a platform that not only modernizes operations but also drives productivity and growth across our network, ensuring that our agents are always at the forefront of the industry.”



RE/MAX will see benefits across their network, including:

Agent benefits: A seamless end-to-end experience from contact to close, tech-enabled transactions for them and their consumers, and a full homeownership solution to create clients for life.

Broker benefits: A modern, full stack of AI-enabled technology that increases productivity across the board, and boosts recruiting and agent retention. 100% digital onboarding and tech enablement, self-serve reports for increased agent productivity, transaction automation and mobile for staff productivity.

Brand benefits: Real-time transaction reporting for insights, open API for flexibility in partnerships and reporting, and a solution that sets the stage for real-time sales vitals, tech enablement and peer-to-peer financial benchmarking that has historically been out of reach at this scale.

The back office suite will begin rolling out to RE/MAX company-owned regions starting in October 2024, the company said.



To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.