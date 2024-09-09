Anywhere Real Estate announced a new enterprise agreement with RealGrader, a leading real estate technology company that specializes in measuring, managing, and maximizing the digital presence of real estate professionals.

This agreement will allow agents operating under the Anywhere family of brands to significantly enhance their digital footprint while they remain focused on their core business activities, the brokerage stated. The RealGrader platform will be accessible to several brands under the Anywhere umbrella, including Coldwell Banker®, CENTURY 21®, ERA®, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and more.

Based on an analysis of over 250,000 agent profiles, RealGrader stated it discovered that 93% of agents are not optimized on essential platforms like Google, social media, and real estate profiles. The company provides agents with a free audit and a comprehensive solution to build, manage, and expand their digital presence.

“Our collaboration with Anywhere allows us to bring our cutting-edge technology and services to a wider audience, helping agents streamline and optimize their online profiles on platforms such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and various real estate profiles,” said Alex Montalenti, CEO and co-founder of RealGrader. “This relationship is about empowering agents to reach and expand their sphere of influence, build their reputation and grow their social media presence. We even offer an automated social media posting service along with training and education for agents who need more help with technology. This drives both positive business outcomes and compelling experiences for agents and consumers.”

Montalenti concluded, “Anywhere is truly invested in harnessing the power of technology and social media to achieve exceptional results for their affiliated agents and brokers. That’s why we’re thrilled to integrate the RealGrader platform with the Anywhere ecosystem. It’s all about enabling the move to digital and helping agents navigate the new digital world.”

For more information, visit https://anywhere.re/.