Real estate teams can play a vital role in creating and nurturing strong client relationships. By providing highly specialized expertise, collective tech resources and prompt communication, teams empower agents to provide the best service and support their clients require throughout the buying and selling journey.

While clients want to work with agents who they can trust and rely on, they also need to trust and rely on the agent’s team, who, by extension, often handles the details of the listing and the transaction.

Here are five strategies to help you and your real estate team build stronger client relationships.

Top 5 strategies for creating solid client partnerships



Effective communication: Communication is key to any relationship, and real estate is no exception. Real estate teams must prioritize clear and timely communication with clients, keeping them informed about market trends, property updates, and any changes that may surface during the buying or selling process.

While the information you convey to clients is critical, so is the timing. Real estate teams take on many specialized tasks; therefore, it’s important that all members work together and even overcommunicate when necessary to best manage the flow of information between the team and the client.

Personalized approach: Real estate teams should also take the time to listen to clients, ask relevant questions, and tailor their services to meet individual client requirements.

A personalized video email addressing a new listing client, for instance, can go far in helping that seller feel welcomed and assured that they’ll be well cared for throughout the selling process.

Transparent communication: Being transparent and honest with clients is the first step to earning their trust and credibility. Real estate teams can amplify the trust connection with clients by working in concert to always deliver prompt honest advice, disclose relevant information about properties and manage client expectations realistically.

Team-effort technology: With technology playing a significant role in all aspects of the real estate client’s experience, real estate teams can leverage various tools and platforms to help streamline the processes, provide optimal customer service and improve client communication.

Zillow Showcase, for example, gives real estate teams access to powerful market exposure like dedicated emails to interested buyers, prioritized placement in Zillow search results and an AI-powered listing experience that helps Showcase agents and teams win over 20% more listings¹ compared to similar nearby, non-Showcase listings.

Featuring a virtual tour and an interactive floor plan, this elevated, media-forward listing design helps more buyers engage with your sellers’ listings. On average, Showcase listings are driving over 70% more page views, saves and shares than similar, nearby non-Showcase listings.²

Follow-up and support: As with all real estate professionals, follow-up with clients after a transaction is complete is critical to helping generate referrals, future business and positive long-term relationships.

Real estate teams can next-level that follow-up support by sending personalized communication and assisting with post-transaction needs to help keep the client relationship going strong well after the initial deal closes.

¹,² Substantiation: Compared to similar, nearby non-Showcase listings on Zillow.

All claims are based on data available here: showingtimeplus.com/solutions/listing-showcase-facts