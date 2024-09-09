The National Association of REALTORS® announced the 10 finalists for its 2024 Good Neighbor Awards, which honor NAR members who make extraordinary differences in their communities through volunteer work by giving time, money, energy and expertise to uplift people. Now in its 25th year, the Good Neighbor Awards have recognized 250 REALTORS® making an impact in 43 states, Puerto Rico and 17 countries worldwide.

“The Good Neighbor Awards underscore the profound impact real estate professionals provide beyond the transactions and titles, including the value of service and community engagement,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “As we celebrate 25 years of this esteemed program, these agents who are Realtors® inspire us with their unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to bettering lives and strengthening neighborhoods.”

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their charity, including a feature in the fall issue of REALTOR® Magazine, the organization stated. The winners will also be honored in November during NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in Boston. Five honorable mentions will receive $2,500 grants.

Starting now, NAR stated that the public can vote for their favorite Good Neighbor finalists. The top three vote-getters will be recognized as Web Choice Favorites, with the winner taking home $2,500, and the second- and third-place finishers each receiving $1,250, funded by Realtor.com®. Both the winners, as determined by judges, and the Web Choice Favorites, determined by online voting, will be announced on October 7.

The 10 NAR Good Neighbor Awards finalists are as follows:

Daniel Davies, Davies-Davies & Associates Real Estate (Queensbury, New York)

Davies has dedicated 35 years to volunteer firefighting with North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Co., often serving as chief or assistant chief. He continues to respond to hundreds of calls annually, handling fire emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, and frequently being called upon for mountain and diving rescue and recovery missions.

Howard Friedman, Compass Commercial Real Estate (Bend, Oregon)

Friedman, a former board president of the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter, has leveraged his real estate expertise to help the nonprofit purchase and renovate properties, boosting resident capacity by 30%. A chef and former restaurant owner, Friedman has also dedicated nearly two decades to preparing meals for shelter residents.

Ed Gardner, Gardner Real Estate Group (Portland, Maine)

Gardner founded the Equality Community Center, which houses 18 LGBTQ-focused nonprofits under one roof with below-market rent. This arrangement fosters collaboration and increases operational efficiency among the organizations, reducing duplicated efforts. Additionally, he is spearheading the nonprofit’s latest project, the development of a 54-unit affordable housing complex for seniors.

Beth Gilbreath, Century 21 Signature (Dubuque, Iowa)

Founder of The Red Basket Project, Gilbreath is dedicated to combating “period poverty.” She coordinates volunteers to assemble and distribute more than 1,900 packs of feminine hygiene products monthly across 17 locations, including schools and homeless shelters. Since its inception, the project has distributed more than 90,000 period packs to those in need, with each pack providing essential support for one to two menstrual cycles.

Stacy Horst, Keller Williams Atlantic Partners (Fernandina Beach, Florida)

Horst co-founded Erin’s Hope for Friends following the tragic loss of her 17-year-old daughter, Erin, who struggled with social connections and ultimately took her own life. In her memory, Horst and her husband established e’s Club, a supportive space for teens and young adults on the autism spectrum. The club fosters lasting relationships through joyful interactions and has positively impacted the lives of more than 1,500 individuals.

Tisha Janigian, She Is Hope Realty (Canoga Park, California)

Janigian, the founder of She Is Hope LA, drew from her own struggles as a single mother without money, credit or assets. After achieving stability, she dedicated herself to aiding others in similar situations. She has since empowered more than 1,200 single mothers by providing credit assistance, financial training, employment opportunities, housing, food and real estate scholarships.

Danette Johnson, Moab Realty (Moab, Utah)

Johnson was a founding member of the Moab Free Health Clinic in 2008 to serve uninsured and underinsured individuals in this rural and remote area. The clinic handles approximately 3,000 appointments annually, offering primary care, mental health services, vision screening and dental care. Using her real estate expertise, she helped the clinic secure larger facilities due to growing demand for its services.

Christopher Johnson, Imagine Associates LLC Realty (Ellenwood, Georgia)

Johnson, a board member of 100 Black Men of Dekalb and holder of a doctorate in education, leverages his background as a teacher and principal to enhance educational and economic opportunities for African American youth. As a mentor, he teaches financial literacy and leadership skills, and organizes trips to broaden children’s horizons. He has contributed significantly to the growth of the organization at the local and national levels and has helped introduce financial literacy programs for teens to his local real estate board.

Alicia Stukes, LPT Realty Inc. (Bowie, Maryland)

Stukes, founder of I’m Bruised But Not Broken, is a dedicated mentor and advocate for people affected by domestic abuse. She manages support groups and a phone hotline for victims, orchestrates community awareness events and leads a social media campaign to educate the public about the signs of abuse. Additionally, Stukes donates bedding and backpacks to shelters, further supporting those in need.

Charlie Wills, Charlie Wills Team–Real Estate Partners (Madison, Wisconsin)

Wills, co-founder of 100 Men of Dane County, initiated a program where 100 community members make a significant impact by committing to donate $4,000 annually. Each quarter, they accept proposals from local nonprofit causes supporting children and select one to receive a $100,000 grant. To date, they have donated more than $2.3 million in grants, primarily benefiting small nonprofits.

NAR stated that nominees were judged on their personal contributions of time as well as financial and material resources to benefit their causes. NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards are supported by primary sponsor Realtor.com®.

“The Good Neighbor Awards spotlight the commitment to going above and beyond one’s professional duties to improve lives and build communities. This dedication is why Realtor.com® proudly continues to sponsor the program year after year,” said Realtor.com® Chief Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger. “We congratulate this year’s finalists and celebrate every agent who is a Realtor® striving to make the world a better place – it all starts with being a good neighbor.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/good-neighbor-awards. People may cast their vote for Web Choice Favorites between September 4 and October 2.