Above, Jillian Young

United Real Estate has announced that Jillian Young, president of its Naples, Florida affiliate, Premiere Plus Realty, has been named to Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 2024 Class of 40 Under 40. The honor is awarded to standout professionals in Southwest Florida who exhibit remarkable leadership, significant career achievements and a strong dedication to their communities, a press release noted.

United commented that Young’s selection for this award reflects her outstanding leadership at Premiere Plus Realty, where she manages a team of 1,500 real estate agents and has helped them achieve the No. 2 market share position. Her guidance plays a critical role in the growth and success of the brokerage, enabling her agents to thrive through her “smart, hungry, humble” servant leadership approach, the company stated, adding that Young is a highly engaging, sought-after speaker for both local and national industry events.

“It is an honor to be recognized among such talented and inspiring individuals,” Young stated. “This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of my entire team, who make it possible to pursue meaningful work each day. We are fortunate to have the support and wisdom of United Real Estate to help us achieve more together. To the young professionals out there—never underestimate the impact you can make by focusing on what truly matters and surrounding yourself with people who share your vision. Together, we can create something far greater than we could ever achieve alone.”

United Real Estate President Rick Haase commented, “Jillian is a true outlier in the real estate business for her passion and capabilities for success. She is the perfect combination of having a heart for people and a head for business. A true leader we are fortunate to have in our company.”

In addition to her professional achievements, Young serves on the board of the Pregnancy Resource Center. She is also actively involved in PPR Cares, which coordinates “Serve Days” where her staff and agents participate in community service projects, United noted.

Young and Premiere Plus Realty joined United Real Estate’s national network in March 2024, retaining the company name, culture, staff and leadership, the release noted.

