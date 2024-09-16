Homeowners often use ceiling fans to keep utility costs down in the summer. But many don’t know that fans can also save them money in the winter.

In the summer, running fans counterclockwise draws cool air downward and makes warm air rise.

Making the blades spin clockwise in the winter draws warm air downward and pushes cold air upward.

Ceiling fans don’t change the actual temperature. They circulate air so a room feels more comfortable.

In the summer, you can set the thermostat for a higher temperature, run the AC less, and enjoy lower electricity bills.

In the winter, you can set the thermostat for a lower temperature, use the furnace less, and save money on heating fuel.

If you already have ceiling fans, use them in the winter to control your utility bills.

If you don’t have ceiling fans, get some. Your savings will more than cover the upfront cost.