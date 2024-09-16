Whether you have hardwood, tile or laminate flooring, there are many ways to ensure they maintain their quality.

When family and guests enter your house, have them remove their shoes so they don’t track dirt through the rooms.

If you have pets, trim their nails so they don’t scratch hardwood flooring or carpets.

If your pet goes outside, wipe its paws as soon as it comes into the house.

Put area rugs or runners in high-traffic areas to protect wood flooring from scratches, scuff marks, and spills and to prevent injuries if someone falls.

Place pads under furniture legs so they don’t cause indentations in carpet or scratches on wood floors.

Rearrange furniture so sunlight doesn’t cause some sections of flooring to fade faster than others.

Vacuum and sweep floors regularly. Clean up spills right away, using a product and method that are appropriate for your flooring material.