eXp Realty® has announced the inaugural eXpcon Hackathon, using OpenAI’s technology, will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The eXpcon Hackathon is designed to bring together leading minds in real estate technology, development and innovation, the brokerage stated. This event will serve as a dynamic platform for developers, tech partners, and innovators to showcase their talents, creativity, and cutting-edge solutions.

eXp stated that participants will be challenged to develop innovative solutions that address both the unique challenges faced by eXp Realty as a brokerage and broader issues within the real estate industry. Leveraging OpenAI’s advanced API and enterprise ChatGPT platform and a specially prepared eXp API featuring simulated data, teams will have just six hours to ideate, develop and present their groundbreaking projects.

“This Hackathon represents eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of real estate innovation,” said Seth Siegler, eXp’s chief innovation officer. “As the largest independent real estate brokerage, our work using OpenAI’s technology underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re excited to see how this talented group will tackle challenges and innovate within our industry.”

In addition to the Hackathon, eXp stated that OpenAI will offer participants a rare glimpse into the cutting-edge technology driving today’s AI revolution. At the event’s conclusion, teams will present their projects to a panel of esteemed judges, with the top innovations being recognized and rewarded with cash prizes.

For more information on how to register for the eXpcon Hackathon, please visit https://real-estate-revolution.devpost.com/.

