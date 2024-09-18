Poor drainage can make your yard flood when it rains and gradually weaken your home’s foundation. Standing water can also impact your deck or patio. Puddles of water can cause structural damage, increase the risk of injuries and endanger your family’s health.

How Water Can Harm Your Deck or Patio

Wood naturally absorbs water. If you have a deck made of wood, water that sits in puddles can create stains and cause the wood to become warped and rotted. If that happens, your deck’s unattractive appearance will be the least of your worries. Water can gradually weaken a deck and cause it to wear out faster than it should. A wooden deck that has been damaged by water might become so unstable that it collapses.

A deck made of a composite material is designed not to absorb water, but that presents its own set of risks. Water that sits on the surface can make the deck slippery. A fall can lead to serious injuries and expensive medical bills. If a guest falls and gets hurt, and you file a homeowners insurance claim, you might see a spike in your premiums.

If you have a concrete patio, you also need to be concerned about the impact of standing water. Moisture can seep into small gaps in the concrete and cause them to grow into large cracks. The damage can eventually become so severe that the entire patio needs to be replaced.

How Standing Water Can Affect Your Family’s Health

Water that accumulates on your deck or patio can encourage the growth of mold. You might find mold covering the deck or patio itself, as well as your outdoor furniture. Mold can cause significant health problems, particularly for individuals with preexisting conditions like asthma and allergies. Puddles on your deck or patio can also attract water-loving insects. Some, such as mosquitoes, can spread disease.

What to Do About Poor Drainage

If standing water on your deck or patio is a persistent problem, you’ll have to address the issue at its source to protect your home and keep your family safe and healthy. There are several ways to solve a drainage problem. A local contractor can inspect your property, figure out why water is accumulating on your deck or patio instead of draining, and recommend the best way to deal with the issue.

Taking care of a drainage problem might be an expensive project, but it can save you money in the long run. The cost of installing a drain might pale in comparison to the cost of replacing your entire deck or patio. Improving drainage can also help you prevent an accident, avoid expensive medical bills or higher insurance premiums, and give you peace of mind.