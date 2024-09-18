Cleaning out the gutters is a time-consuming and dirty task that many homeowners would rather not do themselves, but hiring a contractor can be expensive. Installing gutter guards can significantly reduce the amount of cleaning required, prevent property damage and save you money in the long run.

What Can Happen If Your Gutters Are Clogged?

When gutters get filled with leaves, pine needles and other debris, a host of problems can occur. Water can get backed up, damage your roof and cause the gutters to rust and wear out faster than they should.

Water that can’t drain through the gutters can flow over the side of the house and flood the yard. If water accumulates near your home, it can seep into the basement and damage the foundation.

If snow melts, but water can’t drain because your gutters are clogged, it can refreeze near the edge of the roof and form ice dams. The weight of the ice can damage the roof and gutters.

Clogged gutters provide conditions where several forms of life can thrive. Mosquitoes, spiders, birds, mice, squirrels and other creatures often seek refuge in clogged gutters. Seeds that get blown into backed-up gutters can grow in the moist environment and eventually damage the gutters and your house.

How Can Gutter Guards Help?

Gutter guards are installed on top of gutters. They allow water to enter but keep debris out. Gutter guards can protect your home from damage and extend the lifespan of your gutters.

Installing gutter guards can be a wise long-term investment. If you currently clean your gutters yourself, gutter guards will save you time. If you pay someone to clean the gutters, installing gutter guards will save you money.

Water damage can lead to expensive repair bills. Gutter guards can dramatically reduce the risk and give you peace of mind.

Will Your Gutters Still Have to Be Cleaned?

Some homeowners mistakenly believe that installing gutter guards means they’ll neverhave to clean their gutters again. Gutter guards can’t keep out all leaves and debris. With gutter guards, you’ll still have to clean your gutters, but you won’t have to do so nearly as often as you do now.

You might have to clean the gutter guards themselves from time to time. Leaves and other materials that are kept out of the gutters can accumulate on top of the gutter guards. You might have to clear off the gutter guards so water can get into the guttersand flow to the downspouts.

Can You Install Gutter Guards Yourself?

If you’re an experienced DIYer who is comfortable working on a ladder, you can buy gutter guards at a local home improvement store and install them yourself. If you don’t have much free time or you would just like to avoid the hassle, you can hire a contractor to install gutter guards for you.