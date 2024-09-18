Building a custom house gives you the freedom to design a space that’s tailored to your family’s lifestyle. As you plan the layout of your new home, think about how your needs will change in the coming years. A primary suite can benefit your family both now and in the future.

A Primary Suite Can Make Life Easier for Everyone

Having a bathroom right off your bedroom can be convenient for your entire family. You and your partner can have your own space, and your kids can have theirs. That can give everyone privacy, minimize clutter and help prevent arguments about whose turn it is to use the bathroom.

A primary suite doesn’t necessarily have to be used as a bedroom for a family member. You might prefer to keep the space available for overnight guests or use it as a home office.

Including a Primary Suite Can Pay off Later

If you plan to age in place, you can design your custom home in a way that will suit your future needs. For older adults, falls are common, and they often result in serious injuries. A primary suite on the first floor can let you avoid using the stairs.

Maybe your aging parent increasingly needs help around the house. If your mother or father eventually becomes unable to live independently, you might want to have them in with you.

With a primary suite, your parent will be able to spend quality time with relatives and maintain a degree of privacy and independence. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your loved one is nearby and that other family members can provide help if necessary.

Many buyers prefer houses with primary suites. Some won’t even consider a house that doesn’t have one. If your custom house includes a primary suite, you’ll reap the benefits while you live there, and you most likely won’t have any trouble selling the property in the future, should you choose to do so.

Where to Put a Primary Suite

Primary suites are commonly found on the ground floor, but they can be located upstairs or in the basement. The beauty of designing your own house is that you get to decide. If safety for older adults is your top concern, you can include a primary suite on the ground floor so you or your parents won’t have to use the stairs. If privacy and quiet are your top priorities, you might prefer to put a primary suite upstairs or in the basement, away from the main living area.

Figure Out What Will Work Best for Your Family

You have an opportunity to create a home that will suit your family’s needs now and for years to come. Think about how your lives will change and talk to your architect about whether you should include a primary suite in the plans for your custom home.