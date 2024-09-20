Hurricane-force winds and torrential rain can devastate entire cities. If you live in an area that’s at risk, you can make changes to protect your house. While it’s not possible to prevent hurricane damage altogether, you can significantly reduce the risk.

Replace the Windows

An object that gets blown around in a hurricane can destroy a standard window. Impact windows have reinforced frames and multi-layer, impact-resistant glass. If an impact window gets struck by a projectile, the glass won’t shatter and get blown around. That can help protect your family from injuries.

Add Shutters

If you have a limited budget, you might prefer to invest in shutters. They can shield your windows from flying debris, but you’ll have to close them before a storm hits your area. Some shutters are motorized, while others can only be operated manually.

Replace Your Exterior Doors

If a door on the outside of your house gets damaged by flying debris, wind and water can destroy your home’s interior and its contents. Members of your family can be seriously injured if they get struck by blowing or falling objects. Replacing all your exterior doors with newer, impact-resistant models can help keep your house and your loved ones safe.

Install a New Garage Door If you have an attached garage and the door gets damaged by a hurricane, wind gusts and rain can rip through your home and leave a path of destruction. You can replace your current garage door with one that’s designed to withstand the strong winds associated with a hurricane.

Upgrade the Roof

If your roof is due for replacement, you can install a roof that’s specifically designed to handle hurricane-force winds. If your roof is still relatively new and in good condition, you can have a contractor use caulk or adhesive to keep out wind and rain.

You can also have roofers install metal clips or straps to anchor the roof to the walls. That can keep the roof from being blown off in a hurricane.

Help Your House Weather a Hurricane

Fierce hurricanes are a threat in many parts of the United States. If you’re concerned about your home’s current condition, have it inspected and get advice about how to make it better able to withstand a hurricane. Request quotes from a few local contractors before you hire a company.

Some of these upgrades are pricey, but you might be eligible for grants or tax credits that can reduce your out-of-pocket costs. In addition, your homeowners insurance company might lower your premiums since you’ll be less likely to file an expensive claim if a hurricane strikes your area.