Above, Kendall Bonner



Kendall Bonner did not expect to co-found a Florida real estate team–much less one that works in a virtual environment. The licensed attorney, motivational speaker and entrepreneur never saw real estate in her plans.

“My mom, who died in her early fifties, taught me to practice gratitude every day because no one is promised tomorrow,” Bonner said. “She also encouraged me to aim high.”

Bonner took the words seriously. She went to law school, where she met her husband, Bill, and in 2003, they bought their first home.

“I found I really liked looking at houses,” said Bonner. “And the home-buying process gave me a new perspective on real estate as a career.”



So, in 2011, while Bill practiced law and Bonner worked at a bankruptcy law firm, she also got her real estate license–and put in three years as a seller’s agent before deciding to aim even higher.

By 2014 she owned two RE/MAX franchises and was ready to take on a third. Bill sold his law practice and became a licensed REALTOR®. They began to work as a team.

“And then 2020 happened,” Bonner said. “It had a huge impact on me mentally, emotionally and financially. It made me feel out of control.”

But as working remotely became a thing, she said, and Zoom became everyone’s meeting room, she also had a new realization: instinct told her the future was digital.

Barbara Pronin: What led you to conclude that the future was digital?

Kendall Bonner: The pandemic years changed the workplace dramatically. Workers and employers discovered that work could be just as well be done remotely, and that the benefits of that, in terms of worker satisfaction and employer cost-savings were huge. I saw that ‘new normal’ dynamic continue even when the pandemic was over. Agents came into the office only briefly now and then, but were working remotely most of the time. Office space was clearly less relevant.

BP: What was your response to that?

KB: We moved our operation to eXp Realty, which offers a totally virtual environment, and began hiring agents for our team.

BP: What was your criteria for adding agents?

KB: We were especially open to newer or underperforming agents who were eager to work and open to training.

BP: What does your team look like today?

KB: We have 11 energetic and dedicated agents serving Tampa Bay and the greater Tampa area–and they are fully focused on providing five-star service. They are supported by two creative staffers who handle our marketing, social media, and public relations.

BP: Kendall, how do you create community and a team culture when there is no physical office?

KB: Zoom and Google meetings are our modus operandi, but we meet that way often for training sessions, updates and to celebrate successes–and we get together socially for dinner and drinks every month. So, there is a common bond and a unifying spirit, and the excellence and professionalism shared by the team is carried over into the marketplace.

BP: What is the average sale price in your market, and what are your production numbers like?

KB: We serve a large and diverse market, but the average sales price is about $400,000. The team did 80 or 90 transactions last year and $35 million in sales.

BP: What are you looking forward to this year?

KB: In terms of production, we expect the team will meet or exceed last year’s numbers. But at the beginning of this year, my husband, Bill, and I took another big step in our business evolution. Bill took over total management of the team, so I could take a full-time role elsewhere.

BP: Wow. That was a big step.

KB: I was ready to get out of sales and pursue other interests, and Bill was happy to take the lead here. We felt like we had found our lanes and that this was the best way forward. Bill is passionate about real estate. He’s a great motivator and he enjoys coaching and training. It’s been an easy transition.

BP: What was the team’s reaction to your stepping away?

KB: We will still have a connection, as I will see them at social events. But they are excited to continue the journey with Bill. We are proud of their commitment to excellence, and their dedication to living up to our website promise: ‘Best Tampa real estate agents.’

BP: Any words of advice for others who want to create a team?

KB: I think many team leaders are focused on production–and that is critical, of course. But at the end of the day, you need to be intentional about your systems and your procedures. If your team is motivated, and has everything they need at their fingertips, solid production is the natural result.

For more information, visit https://www.besttamparealestateagents.com/.



