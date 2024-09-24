California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has revamped its online presence with a new, robust website.

CRMLS stated that with a fresh, modern design and an organized mega menu to enhance usability, users will find it easier than ever to explore cutting-edge product solutions, access supports, discover educational content and address compliance issues.

Overall, CRMLS stated that the goal is to offer a better user experience and make it easier for on-the-go agents to access the site from mobile devices.

“As CRMLS grows and continues to expand its online offerings to users, it’s important to refresh how those online interactions occur,” said CEO Art Carter. “Our main website is where people usually begin their MLS experience, so having an intuitive design that’s pleasing to look at and easy to use is key to our commitment to user support. We’re certain this site redesign will help our users discover more of our product offerings and provides greater ease-of-use to help with their overall profitability.”

The new site was designed collaboratively with production studio SeveralGuys.

For more information and to see the new website, visit https://go.crmls.org/.