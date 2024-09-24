The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) has announced the launch of NYC Lease, a new online lease store offering a platform for creating residential and commercial lease agreements tailored to the New York City rental market. The solution simplifies lease creation for landlords, tenants and real estate licensees, the organization stated.

NYC Lease, which replaces the prior REBNY lease store, was created to simplify the user experience and provide efficiency for New Yorkers looking for trusted and up-to-date lease agreements, REBNY stated. NYC Lease features residential and commercial leases developed by a team of legal and real estate professionals and offers users over 20 free riders to further customize a lease.

“We’re making it easier for individuals and small property owners to access fully vetted, customizable leases without the need for extensive legal resources,” said Carl Hum, REBNY’s senior vice president and general counsel.

The group says the site ensures that every lease template is legally sound while offering an easy pay-as-you-go model: $7 per lease for REBNY members and $9 per lease for non-members. NYC Lease also leverages AI capabilities through a chatbot to ensure users have 24/7 support as they customize and complete a lease, REBNY said.

“REBNY is committed to providing valuable resources to the real estate community,” said Don Laughlin, REBNY’s director of technology.“NYC Lease is here as the go-to solution for our commercial and residential rental markets.”

For more information, visit https://www.nyclease.com/.