Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced the company has been recognized by Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of only 50 franchise brands to earn placement on its Most Innovative Franchises list for 2024. This marks the third-straight year the company has earned a spot on the list.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance, a release noted.

To identify the companies on the list of this year’s Most Innovative Franchises, FBR analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from 35,000 franchisees representing more than 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand and likelihood of recommending it to others, the company noted.

Weichert® franchisees who participated were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“We remain committed to offering innovative tools, technology, and resources to help franchisees build and grow their businesses,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are grateful to see our franchisees’ satisfaction with our innovative and creative solutions that help them navigate the ever-changing real estate world and remain successful in tough market conditions.”

In addition to being named to the Most Innovative Franchises list, Weichert has also appeared in this year’s FBR rankings for the Top 200 Best Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures and Top Franchises for Women, the company noted.

To view the 2024 Most Innovative Franchises list visit: www.franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/most-innovative-franchises/.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichert franchise.com.