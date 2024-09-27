Achieving a clean home doesn’t have to take a ton of time, even if you have pets and kids in the household. A few key daily chores can sometimes be all it takes to truly make an impact and see a lot of progress to achieve a clean and welcoming space. These four chores are key tasks to add to your list to ensure you and your family enjoy a tidy and comforting home even when you don’t have time to complete a deep cleaning session.

Clear and Wipe Down All Kitchen Countertops

Accumulating grime, appliances, and dishes can add up fast in the kitchen. This easily creates an overwhelming space and removes the ability for you and your family to take care of tasks throughout the kitchen fluidly. Since the kitchen is the heart of the home, take the time to clear and wipe the counters after each meal and at the end of the day.

Load and Start the Dishwasher

Gather any dirty dishes from around the house, load them into the dishwasher, and start the cycle. If you do this at the end of the day, make the first thing you do in the morning be the task of putting items away. This allows the household to easily load the dishwasher as you use dishes throughout the day.

Tidy Up the Coffee Table

Any parent knows that surfaces become an accumulation point when kids are involved. Coffee tables are no exception. They can often house adults’ clutter as well. Take a moment to have children put away errant legos and toy cars and have the household’s adults put away magazines or papers, remote controls, and any other items on the coffee table. A gentle cleanser or a dust wipe can help to clear the surface of dust, if needed.

Wipe Bathroom Surfaces

Bathrooms can get gross and grimy surprisingly fast; especially when children are involved. A quick wipe each day with a disinfectant can do wonders to maintain the cleanliness of the space. Clear off the counter and wipe down the sink, faucet, and toilet surfaces. This ensures everything is easy to tackle when it’s time to clean the bathroom deep.

Sweep the Kitchen

Quickly sweep the floor to remove crumbs and dirt each day. This task is fast and simple if done daily, even in the messiest of households. If you note any sticky or dirty spots, take a little extra time to mop or spot-mop any spills. A full and thorough mop can be saved for a weekly task.