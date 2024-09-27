Selling a home any time of year can hold its share of challenges depending on the market conditions. Whether you’re in a sellers’ market or you have to do a little extra to set your home apart from the competition, putting extra effort into your home can pay dividends and attract the right interest. The autumn season is no exception, but there are a few mistakes you want to avoid if you’re looking to sell this time of year.

Ignoring the Temperature Changes

The Fall season brings cooler temperatures, and ignoring this means not capitalizing on a great way to put your home’s best foot forward. If you are repainting your exterior or simply sprucing up the inside, remember to think about the cooler lighting outdoors and consider vamping up the cozy atmosphere inside. These changes can be all it takes to create an extra inviting and warming atmosphere.

Using Too Much Seasonal Decor

As a general rule, when decorating to sell your home, you want to keep decor generic and inviting for all. Keeping the home welcoming but still a blank slate is a crucial balance that ensures that your home appeals to most buyers. Tasteful fall decorations like a few pumpkins or autumn-themed table settings might serve to make the home feel inviting but it is imperative that you don’t overdo it because personalized decor can be a turn-off for potential buyers.

Forgetting Fall Yard Maintenance

When selling in the fall, regular yard maintenance is crucial as leaves fall and accumulate, which can make the property look untidy and hide important features like walkways. Paying attention to flourishing fall foliage is also key. Many flowers and bushes will bud through the fall, so be sure to plant pansies, mums, and other flowers that heighten the color during the fall.

Not Offering Flexible Showings

With school back in session and holidays approaching, buyers’ schedules may be tighter so flexible showings may be the key to set your home apart from the competition and glean more interest in a traditionally slower season for real estate.

Skipping Professional Photography

Professional photography can set your listing apart from the competition any time of year. However, skipping the use of a professional in the Fall can be more detrimental than other seasons. Falls’ unique colors can enhance your home’s appeal, but only if it’s captured well. Fall’s cooler lighting can make your home look gray and unwelcoming if not captured correctly. A pro has all the tools in their tool belt to make your home look its best, so invest in great listing photos to get the most interest possible.