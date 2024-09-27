School lunches can be a chore, and feeding kids can sometimes be a headache; between picky eaters, short cafeteria lunch breaks, and busy mornings there’s no doubt that creating a nutritious and satisfying lunch for your child can come with its share of obstacles.

Freezer Sandwiches

Take one to-do off your list by preparing freezer sandwiches in advance. According to Kids Eat in Color, some sandwiches are able to be frozen and will defrost in the lunch box in time for your child’s lunch break. PB&J, sunflower seed butter and honey, cream cheese and lunch meat, and hummus and guacamole sandwiches are all excellent options to prepare for variety.

Pie Crust Lunches

Use pie crusts to make small hand pies with a savory filling for a fun take on a classic lunch option that kids can reheat at school or eat lightly warm when stored in a thermal lunch box. Opt for chicken pot pie, curry and potato, or bbq meat for a unique lunch that is sure to be a great option if your teens and tweens are bored of sandwiches.

Pizza Pinwheels

Pizza dough wrapped with cheeses and meats into a pinwheel and cooked makes for a tasty and savory lunch that is sure to please children of all ages. Use traditional pizza fillings like cheese marinara and pepperoni, or use sandwich fillings like cheese, cream cheese and ham or turkey. For added fun opt for a sweet option with seed butter or cream cheese. The possibilities are endless.

Soups and Salads

Soups and salads can open up a variety that will encourage nutrition and will break up the monotony of school lunches. Caesar dressing, honey mustard, and berry-flavored dressings can all add fun and flavor to a salad making kids more likely to enjoy it. Pack your child’s favorite soups and a thermos for a warm and cozy lunch option that’s perfect for cold days.

Bento Snack Packs

Snack lunches in a bento box are the perfect option for picky eaters who can choose exactly what they want to eat and how much of it at a time. Plus, we all know and have loved the joy of stacking crackers, cheese, and lunch meat together to make our own tiny sandwiches when we were in school. Snack lunches are easy for kids to pack for themselves and are ideal to have on hand as a last-minute option.