A fresh coat of paint can do wonders for any space, especially if you’re willing to think outside the box and paint something beyond just the walls. If you are looking around your home and hoping for a way to make your space more welcoming and feeling refreshed, don’t hesitate to opt for one of these five paint surface options. Undoubtedly, you will be amazed by the difference for the small investment involved.

Accent Wall

While painting the walls is the most obvious choice when you’re looking to refresh a room, an accent wall might be a better option, depending on your needs. Painting your walls can completely transform the look and feel of any room, but too much of one bold color can feel overwhelming or even shrink the space. Consider an accent wall for a pop of color that fits your style while allowing for a more spacious and neutral feel overall.

Interior and Exterior Doors

Painting your doors can add the pop of color that your home needs. In fact, painting your exterior door can even boost your home value. Inside, painting your interior door with a contrasting or complementary color can add character and allow a beautiful accent color without the boldness of choosing an entire accent wall. This means you can choose a color that you wouldn’t normally go for, something vibrant, bold, or even darker than normal to add drama.

Kitchen Cabinets

Resurfacing or replacing kitchen cabinets is a big expense, and while this is a project that can have good ROI, not every homeowner is ready to fork up the cash needed for this big overhaul. If your cabinets are functional and moderately modern, a fresh coat of paints can bring them up to date and make it feel brand new without the large expense of a full remodel.

Dated Furniture

Give old furniture a new life by using a new coat of paint or staining it in a shade of your choice. Keep it simple by opting for one color, or get creative and paint flowers or fun designs on the item. This is a great option for dressers, tables, or old wooden chairs that need a refresh.

Staircase Railings and Banisters

For a truly dramatic makeover, choose a bright or unique color and paint your staircase railings or banisters. This is an excellent option for a maximalist seeking a way to add a bold accent to the space without being overpowering.